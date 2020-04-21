Rob Gronkowski retired back in 2019 but he still had a couple of years left on his contract with the New England Patriots. The Patriots kept his contract on the books just in case he decided to come back. However, Gronkowski always made it clear that he would never play with a quarterback other than Tom Brady. Well, now, Brady is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and it just so happens that Gronk wants to play again. Put two and two together and you quickly realize that for Gronk to go to Tampa Bay, the Patriots would have to trade him. Today, that's exactly what they did.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots are sending Gronk and a seventh-round pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-rounder.

Earlier today, we reported on how Gronk was keeping his options open for a come back although no one expected news like this to come so soon. Regardless, it will be fun to see Brady and Gronk back on the same field together when the season starts in September.

If you're a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, this latest news should be music to your ears. Meanwhile, fans of other NFC South teams must be fuming.

Alas, such is life.