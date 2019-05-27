mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tokyo Jetz Reveals She Kept Her Pregnancy A Secret

By
  May 27, 2019
  2.7K Views
Tokyo Jetz is a proud mother-to-be!

Tokyo Jetz is extremely active on social media but somehow, she was able to keep a massive secret from all of her fans until today. The clues were there but nobody seemed to pick up on them. This week, Tokyo decided to break the news to every single one of her followers, revealing that she is pregnant with a baby boy after hiding her entire pregnancy from the media.

The singer, who is famous for her single "No Problem," allegedly knew since December and in a few photos since then, a line is apparent on her stomach. However, nobody truly picked up on it because we didn't know she was expecting in the first place. Fans are going crazy after she announced she is a proud mother-to-be, writing, "We decided to keep you private in December because of how important we believe peace is." She continued, "My entire tour I performed through hell with you but I’d go through it again a million times over to meet you. You been tryna cause a scene at almost every show popping out. Well say hi Amir.. we do this for you now."

She's finally started to share photos of her baby bump too, proving that she's getting more and more comfortable with the world knowing her secret these days. Now, everybody is trying to figure out who the child's father may be. Congratulations to Tokyo Jetz!

