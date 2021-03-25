Following his 25-point outing in a win against the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris had an awkward moment on the NBA on TNT post-game show with co-host Adam Lefkoe.



Elsa/Getty Images

For years, Tobias Harris has heard that he looks like rapper J. Cole on social media. The comparisons are frequent and they've never seemed to bother the hoops star. After this week, the 28-year-old Sixers star is likely hoping that he never hears about his rap lookalike again because, during his post-game interview, he was awkwardly asked to recite some of Cole's lyrics, which he reluctantly did without even realizing what he was being put up for.

"Tobias, before I let you go, I have one request. Can you say, ‘No such thing as a life that’s better than yours,'" asked Adam Lefkoe before signing off with Harris. The baller obliged, but he looked embarrassed to be doing it. Later that night on Twitter, Harris confirmed that he had no clue what he was being asked to do.

"Nah no lie I thought I was repeating lines for an ad, because I said 'no such thing as a LIFE VEST better than yours,'" said #12 on the Sixers.

On social media, people are teasing Tobias for sounding like J. Cole, as well as looking like the rapper. Do you think he looks and sounds like the North Carolina-based artist?