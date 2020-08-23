Tobias Harris has been a great shooter for the Philadelphia 76ers over the last couple of years and over the past few days, he has been helping the Philadelphia 76ers on their NBA playoff journey. As the sixth seed, the 76ers have had it rough against the Boston Celtics who are up 3-0. This afternoon, the 76ers are trying to extend the series by a game although as it stands, the Celtics have a big lead.

Unfortunately, Harris faced an extremely scary moment during the match as he fell hard at the basket which led to his head smacking the ground and bouncing back up. It was one of those collisions that would have completely silenced a crowd had their been spectators. What made it worse was the fact that Harris laid motionless on the ground before sitting upright. Thankfully, Harris was eventually led back off the court on his feet, but it's clear he was shaken up.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Harris suffered a lacerated eye and is now being looked at for a concussion, which is protocol after those kinds of hits.

Stay tuned for updates on Harris as we will be sure to bring them to you.