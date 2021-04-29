TOBi Releases New Single "Family Matters" With Flo Milli

Brampton-raised, Lagos-born recording artist TOBi returns with his new single "Family Matters" today, featuring his labelmate Flo Milli. The new version of the song comes following the launch of TOBi's personal magazine project ELEMENTS, Vol. 1, which includes interviews with creators from different parts of the world.

"This one was made on a short trip to London. This life is complex. I wrote it from the perspective of a working man trying to get it all for his loved ones but still faced with daily vices and inner struggles. Temptations," said TOBi about the track. "To have Flo Milli on the record too is a dope connection: and her bars fit perfectly for the track."

The song was originally released on TOBi's Juno-nominated project ELEMENTS, Vol. 1 but Flo Milli felt like sharing some of her vibe for the remixed version.

Listen to "Family Matters" by TOBi and Flo Milli below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gone off the Kelly’s now we get shit rolling

I know the going get tough and then the tough get going

Body rolling in slow motion

Got you working off the perfect potion

Mona Lisa moaning