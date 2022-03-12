mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

tobi lou Unveils "Non-Perishable" Featuring T-Pain, Jean Deaux & CHIKA

Hayley Hynes
March 12, 2022 14:22
Non-Perishable
tobi lou Feat. T-Pain, Jean Deaux & Chika

Stream tobi lou's latest this weekend.


If you want to listen to tobi lou's Non-Perishable, you'd better get a move on, because according to the recording artist's Instagram page, he'll be "removing it from the internet" in just six days – it's tough to tell how serious he's being, but regardless, great incentive to go stream the new arrival. 

In case you have yet to check it out, the 11-track record includes features from T-Pain on "2hrs+," Jean Deaux on "WIDE Open," and CHIKA on the album's final track, "The Last Dance."


Standout solo songs from tobi so far include "Jelly," "Babycakes," and "Hopeless Romantic," although fans are falling further and further in love with the tracklist the more that they stream it.

Have you listened to Non-Perishable yet? If yes, let us know which feature is your favourite in the comment section, and if not, check it out on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Tracklist:

1. Hopeless Romantic

2. Babycakes

3. Meaningless

4. 2hrs+ (feat. T-Pain)

5. WIDE Open (feat. Jean Deaux)

6. Jelly

7. Yamaguchi

8. She Know My Name

9. Hurry-Up Offense

10. Busy

11. The Last Dance (feat. CHIKA)

