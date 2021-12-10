mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TM88 & Pi'erre Bourne Form "Yo!88" On New Collaborative Album

Alex Zidel
December 10, 2021
Yo!88
TM88 & Pi'erre Bourne

Incredible production highlights the new collaborative album from TM88 and Pi'erre Bourne.


Two of hip-hop's most beloved producers, TM88 and Pi'erre Bourne, have officially teamed up for their long-awaited collaborative album, titled Yo!88. Years in the making, the new eleven-track album leans on incredibly strong production with Pi'erre showing off his rapping skills throughout. There are also a couple of features from Wiz Khalifa ("Chit Chat") and Young Nudy ("Richer Dreams"). 

Yo!88 has been teased in interviews for years, so it's a huge moment for their fans to be able to finally enjoy the full-length body of work. It arrives alongside the music video for "Pop Out," a trap record that captures both producers' effortless cool vibes.

The release includes the previously-dropped single "Block Boy," which kicked off the Yo!88 era for TM88 and Pi'erre Bourne.

Check out the new album below and let us know what you think.


Tracklist:

1. OMS
2. Pop Out
3. HomeComing
4. Stunt 102
5. Chit Chat (feat. Wiz Khalifa)
6. Block Boy
7. Yo!Gurt
8. Richer Dreams (feat. Young Nudy)
9. Love Scam
10. Cullinan
11. Run It

