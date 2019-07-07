mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TM88 & 5am Connect For "5:88" Project

Milca P.
July 07, 2019 03:46
5:88
TM88 & 5am

The latest collaborative project.


In the era of producer and artist collaborative projects, the latest duo to throw their hats into the ring have become TM88 and 5am. 

Together, the pairing creates 5:88, an eight-track outing that finds inspiration in moody backdrops of the decade, fusing elements of both Hip-Hop and R&B.

Previously, TM88 and 5am teased the effort with their "Flashing Lights" and "Track Meet" cuts and with the full scope now available, it's clear why the Grammy-nominated beatmaker and rising vocalist have both found a place as a formidable entry in their respective fields. Get into the new project down below and sound off with your thoughts on the new effort.

 

 

