TM88 & 5am Connect For "5:88" Project

In the era of producer and artist collaborative projects, the latest duo to throw their hats into the ring have become TM88 and 5am.

Together, the pairing creates 5:88, an eight-track outing that finds inspiration in moody backdrops of the decade, fusing elements of both Hip-Hop and R&B.

Previously, TM88 and 5am teased the effort with their "Flashing Lights" and "Track Meet" cuts and with the full scope now available, it's clear why the Grammy-nominated beatmaker and rising vocalist have both found a place as a formidable entry in their respective fields. Get into the new project down below and sound off with your thoughts on the new effort.