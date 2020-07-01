One of the biggest pop culture stories of the year popped off this week when August Alsina finally confirmed the nature of his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation in their marriage to life partnership that they've spoken on several times and it not involving romanticism," said the R&B singer about his relationship with Jada. "He gave me his blessing and I told him and I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life. And I truly and really, really deeply loved and have a ton of love for her."



In the direct aftermath of August's confession, both Jada and Will have spoken through their representatives to shut down the allegations.

Somebody that is very close to the Smith family, Tisha Campbell-Martin, may have just confirmed August's version of the story though, cryptically posting on her Instagram account moments after August spoke his piece.

"The truth always comes out in the end, no matter how hard anyone tries to hide it. Lies are just a temporary delay to the inevitable," she wrote. While this is by no means a confirmation that August is telling the truth, many are putting two and two together because of the timing of the post.

Do you think this has to do with the relationship that August supposedly shared with Jada?

