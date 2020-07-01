What a week it's been and it's only Wednesday. Freddie Gibbs is at war with Akademiks, while picking up Celina Powell as an enemy. Fox News reported that Trump might drop out of the rate. And, of course, there were those reports that another human pandemic-worthy flu strain that was found in China.



In the midst of all of this, August Alsina came out with claims that he had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith with the blessing of her husband, Will. Though rumors of Will and Jada having an open relationship has ran rampant on the Internet for a few years, August's claims come after he released a track that fueled rumors that he had a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. He later denied that it was about her.

A rep for Jad has already come out saying that these explosive claims "absolutely not true." Meanwhile, per the Sun Online, a rep for Will Smith has called these allegations "wrong."

"I sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership… he gave me his blessing," August Alsina told Angela Yee in a recent interview. He continued to say that he was initially introduced to Jada Pinkett Smith through her 21-year-old son Jaden Smith.

