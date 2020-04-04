How quickly they grow up. T.I. is a star all his own, but his children have become celebrities in their own right. As he and his wife Tiny continue to showcase their family and friends on their reality television shows, their children are forced into the limelight. Over the years, a few have followed in their celebrity parents' footsteps, including King Harris.

Last year, the 14-year-old made his rap debut with his track "Drip," and now he's continuing to move outside of T.I. and Tiny's shadow with another solo appearance. The teen was a featured guest on Nick Cannon's long-running hit MTV series Wild 'N Out. Cannon and his crew continue to bring the comedy, and in the clip they shared on social media, King Harris proved that he could keep up with the rest of the cast.

Everyone was playing the "It's My Birthday" where members of the black and red teams did their best to draw in the laughs with just a few lines. The red team seemed to dominate that round of jokes, but King did his best at making up for his team's losses. Check out the clip of King's brief appearance to the comedy round below.