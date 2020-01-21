Footage that appears to show T.I. and Tiny Harris' son King Harris getting into a physical altercation at school has been making the rounds and, after some investigation, it has been confirmed to be legitimate. The 15-year-old rapper can be seen throwing punches and dodging violent advances from one of his classmates and, as reported by Complex, it all started because of Kodak Black.

The currently-incarcerated Kodak Black, who recently revealed that he believes he's being "strategically killed" in prison, is at the root of a high school fight between King Harris and another boy. As you know, the Florida rapper doesn't have the cleanest history with T.I., engaging in a heated beef with the legend last year. King was pictured on video going after an unnamed classmate and, apparently, it all has to do with the Sniper Gang hooded sweatshirt that the kid was rocking. Sniper Gang is a brand associated with Kodak Black and his crew so, clearly, the beef has jumped from Tip to the rest of his family.

King hopped on a live-stream to explain what went down, noting that he definitely won the fight. "This dude hit me one time, one time! It looked like he hit me a couple times, but on God, you don’t see nothing on my face," he said. "I still look light-skinned, no bruises, one bruise right here. That’s all you see on me, no other bruises. Therefore, he hit me one time. He hit me one time!"

Watch the fight video above, as well as King's response below.