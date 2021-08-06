Tinashe Drops "333" Ft. Jeremih, Kaash Paige, Buddy

She's made it clear that she's vying for recognition as a Pop princess, and her latest album may have done just that. Tinashe has been amassing success for years and now that she's an independent artist, she's able to create the type of music that she loves. Back in 2019, Tinashe revealed that she cleaned house and got rid of her management and label before embarking on a new journey where she was able to collaborate and express herself as she sees fit.

On Friday (August 6), Tinashe returned with her 15-track album 333, and on it, she blurs those R&B-Pop lines as she linked with artists such as Jeremih, Kaash Paige, Absolutely, Wax Motif, and Buddy. 333 has tracks that will put you in a mellow mood that will elevate your vibration, so stream Tinashe's latest and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Let Go

2. I Can See the Future ft. Jeremih

3. X

4. SHY GUY

5. Bouncin

6. Unconditional

7. Angels ft. Kaash Paige

8. 333 ft. Absolutely

9. Undo (Back To My Heart)

10. Let Me Down Slowly

11. Last Call

12. The Chase

13. Pasadena ft. Buddy

14. Small Reminders

15. Buncin', Pt. 2