Tinashe stopped by "Lip Service" and was asked to describe the types of women that grab her attention.
She's not one to speak much about her romantic life, but Tinashe is sharing what she looks for in a woman. Years ago, the singer said that she is attracted to men and women, but she didn't feel the need to place a distinctive label on her sexuality. When it comes to her dating life, Tinashe holds her cards close to the chest, but in a recent interview with Angela Yee and her Lip Service co-hosts, Tinashe was grilled about the type of women that she finds attractive.
Tinashe found it difficult to say what her "type" actually is. "It's interesting, um, I... The ones that I... I can't say," Tinashe stated. She added that when it comes to men, she has a type, but with women, she isn't as specific. "I mean, I've dated a more masculine girl but I've never dated a super masculine girl. And I've never dated a super femme girl, either."
"[I like] to be in relationships with people that can play both sides," the singer added about being the dominant person in a relationship. "Like, I like to take charge definitely, sometimes," but she also wants someone who can step up to the plate. Take a look at the clip below and watch Tinashe speak about her ladies who grab her attention.