Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef, has found the courage to shoot his shot at Tinashe - and things went about as well as he could have expected.

After watching Tinashe's latest TikTok video on Tuesday, Shareef expressed his love in a series of tweets, including this not-so-subtle reply to Tinashe's tweet, "I have a crush on you." Moments latest he added, "Who doesn’t like Tinashe she's dope!" No arguments here.

It must have felt like years since he hit send on those tweets, but Shareef surely felt a sigh of relief early Wednesday morning when Tinashe responded with a trio of heart emojis. Check out the back-and-forth in the tweets embedded below.

Shareef, 20, was a highly recruited prospect in the Class of 2018 and had drawn interest from several blue blood programs, such as Kentucky and Arizona, before ultimately signing with the UCLA Bruins. However, his brief stint at UCLA ended early this year as he announced his decision to transfer to LSU, his father's alma mater.

In regards to following his dad's collegiate path, Shareef recently told Sports Illustrated, "Real big footsteps. But I'm ready for it. Great program. Louisiana is a different scene. I've been in L.A. most of my life, but I'm ready for it."

