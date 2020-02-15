Mega-producer Timbaland has been very public in regards to his ongoing battle with weight loss over the years. It started on the unhealthy side during the beginning of his career in the '90s, and has since seen him get muscular in the mid 2000s, gain a few back during the past decade and is now on track to get to what he considers to be his ideal physique. While speaking with TMZ recently, Timbo gave a little insight into a road that has transformed him into a healthier and happier person overall.

Giving us a look into his "gym time" just yesterday via Instagram (seen above), Timbaland is definitely in the best shape of his life at the moment. However, he still has a few more pounds to go as he told TMZ hosts Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere. "After, like, cleaning myself up and just becoming a whole new person, you have to, like, really hit the reset button," the famed producer for artists like Aaliyah and Justin Timberlake said, explaining further, "by doing that, I feel like you have to take care of your health, and that will take care of your mental." He also said his dreams played a big part of it as well, constantly envisioning what he should've looked like and giving himself 30 more pounds until he hits that ideal size.

His past opioid addition was a huge influence in the lifestyle change as well, which Timbaland explain by stating, "When I was doing it, I mean, it was kind of quiet. Now I feel like it's at an all-time high." His addition stemmed from a root canal that led to dependency on Oxycontin and Percocet, and he ended the conversation by saying doctors should practice other methods for those issues rather than prescribing drugs.

Watch the full clip below to get a healthy boost of fitness inspiration from Timbo the King: