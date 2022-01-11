Music fans have been giving Timbaland grief over the last few days after he shared a post about one of the greatest icons in entertainment: Quincy Jones. The reach that Jones has in the industry is unmatched; he's been actively involved in creating music since the early 1950s and has collaborated with the best of the absolute best throughout his career. Jones is also responsible for handling the productions of three of Michael Jackson's most accomplished albums—Thriller, Off The Wall, and Bad—and Timbaland highlighted one of those albums in a social media post.

"Quincy Jones Started Producing When He Was A Teenager But Didn't Get His Bit Hit 'Thriller' Until He Was 50 Years Old... You Never Know When Your Big Break Will Come So Never Give Up!" the post read.



Now, music fans have caused Timbaland to become a hot topic of conversation this evening because, by the thousands, they have taken to several social media platforms with criticisms. Prior to his work with Jackson on Thriller, Jones was a solidified figure in music, as he worked on over two dozen film scores and soundtracks including Sanford & Sons, The Italian Job, Roots, and The Wiz.

Additionally, Jone's production of Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon" with Count Basie's orchestra was the first piece of music played during NASA's trip to the moon. By the time he worked on Thriller, Jones already had an Emmy Award and 11 Grammy wins under his belt, as well as four Oscar nominations.

Timbaland followed up with another post that showed him sitting for an interview and explaining that he spoke with Quincy about this and noted that Jones had a successful career beforehand, but when a creative gets their Thriller moment, it changes the game and it can come at any time, no matter one's age.

