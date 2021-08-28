It has been a celebratory day for not only Timbaland but his fans. On Friday (August 27), Blackground finally shared Timbaland and Magoo's albums and the public has been streaming those early records all day. The two artists collaborated all those years ago and whether together or separate, their records hold a special place in Hip Hop history.

Aside from uploading videos where he spoke openly about his career, the albums reaching streaming platforms, and his days working with Magoo, Timbaland also took some time to react to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's much-talked-about collaborative single, "Family Ties" (stylized "family ties").

"Family Ties" is the first time we've heard Kendrick dropping bars this year and the cousins released the song not long after K-Dot revealed that his next album would be his last with Top Dawg Entertainment. Lamar's performance is being applauded and scrutinized by the masses, and Timbaland recorded himself taking a first-listen to the track.

"This what you call 'creative,'" he said in the clip. "Just breakin' all rules. Let's go. Let's go Baby Keem! C'mon!" It is clear that the hitmaking, mega-producing music icon is a fan of what Keem and Kendrick cooked up. Check out Timbaland giving his full stank face as he grooves to "Family Ties" below and let us know what you think of the single.