Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem Drop Off "Family Ties" Collab With Captivating Visual

No, your ears are not deceiving you: New Kendrick Lamar has arrived. On the heels of the news that K-Dot is finalizing his musical partnership with Top Dawg Entertainment, the rapper returns with his cousin Baby Keem on their single “Family Ties.” The pair also dropped off a visual starring Normani and on the track, both rappers exert their lyrical dominance. “Family Ties” is an encouraging look for Kendrick fans who have been anticipating his next album for years, as well as Baby Keem who continues to acquire deserved respect as an artist.

"As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years," Lamar recently shared. "The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough."

Stream “Family Ties” and let us know what you think about Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't you address me unless it's with four letters

I thought you'd known better

I been duckin' the pandemic, I been, social gimmicks

I been duckin' the overnight activists, yeah

I'm not a trending topic, I'm a-

Hold on, y'all n*ggas playin' with me, man