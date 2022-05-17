Tom Brady is still playing NFL football, however, he is already gearing up for a lengthy and rewarding post-playing career. The Buccaneers quarterback has signed a 10-year deal with Fox Sports that is worth $375 million. This is the biggest contract in the history of sports broadcasting, and it will definitely be interesting to see if Brady has any sort of talent up there in the booth.

One person who believes in him is none other than Tim Tebow. Tebow is a broadcaster for ESPN's college games, and he knows a thing or two about having to voice his thoughts on the game. While speaking to TMZ Sports, Tebow made it clear that Brady is going to be an absolute beast as a color commentator.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"He'll be amazing," Brady said. "He'll be so good at it. He's got so much knowledge and he's such a good guy and kind guy. And, he knows the game too well. He'll be amazing. He's the greatest of all time for a reason. He's going to go up there and he'll be amazing. So, truly will."

Brady still has a lot left to do in the football world and it will be fun to see him go after his eighth title this season. As for Tebow, he will get to watch the GOAT do his thing, all season long.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

