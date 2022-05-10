Whenever Tom Brady really decides to retire from the NFL, he has a hefty contract coming his way. Fox Sports and Tom Brady announced that he will step into Fox's lead broadcast booth once he steps away from the field.

Brady has one more season for the Buccaneers before he plans to retire. Fortunately for Fox, the broadcasting platform was able to snag Brady after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN's Monday Night Football. However, Fox will have to shell out millions of dollars to bring the Hall of Famer in. Initial reports indicated that Brady would receive $20-25M annually, but Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that this was underestimating the contract. Per Marchand, the deal will consist of 10 years and $375M, making his salary double that of Aikman and Tony Romo. The two hosts had an average annual salary of $18M per season.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

For fans, this contract comes as no surprise considering Brady's rolling list of accolades on the field, but is it too much? This makes Brady the highest pain man in NFL television and will now make more than he did in all but one season. Fox is hoping that Brady will bring more attention to their lead broadcast and other shows as well, where he will serve as Fox Sports' ambassador.

Until Brady finally decides to retire, Fox will have to find a game analyst for this year, and potentially a few more years.

