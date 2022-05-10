Tom Brady is without a shadow of a doubt the best player in the history of the NFL. He was able to win seven Super Bowls and this year, he will be competing at the age of 45. He isn't the most talented quarterback of all time, however, he is the one who seems to know how to win. That is all that really matters in team sports, and as a result, he is a legend of his domain.

This season, he will be playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again, and fans are wondering if this will be his last year. After all, he was supposed to retire this year, but he decided that he still had the itch to play some football.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As far as his post-playing career, it appears as though Brady has just made a huge move that will set him up for life. According to Adam Schefter, Brady has signed with Fox Sports. As per the network, Brady will "not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives.”

Brady reacted to the news by tweeting "Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @buccaneers." Needless to say, Brady is fully focused on this upcoming season, which could see him deliver a masterclass performance.

