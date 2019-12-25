Before she was lining up her Netflix specials and starring in movies back-to-back, Tiffany Haddish was just another stand-up comedian looking or her big break. The actress has never been shy when speaking about her past struggles that have included foster care as a child and homelessness as an up-and-coming comedian. Hoping to spread a little holiday cheer this Christmas, Tiffany has partnered with Tim Allen and Dane Cook to host the Laugh Factory's 40th annual Christmas Dinner & Toy Giveaway in Los Angeles.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

The famed venue is not only a staple on the Sunset Strip, but it's a place where dozens of our favorite comedians have received their big breaks. The venue opened up its doors for those in need and plans on running four shows on Christmas Day. Jamie Masada, founder of the Laugh Factory who will be reportedly reeting guests at the door, told WENN, "You might know someone who has fallen on difficult times or whose children could use a toy and a warm holiday meal."

Back in April, Tiffany shared a throwback photo of herself on stage and wrote a touching caption reminiscing on how far she's come. "I look at this picture and want to cry tears of joy for this Girl. I remember that night. She was homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt. I promised her if she kept faith in God and Herself, We will get to a place where we will be Housed, Over Fed, Less Hurt and Fear Free."

"I am so Grateful that she Believe," she continued. "I am so Happy we have come this far and excited about where we will Go. Tiffany Sara Cornilia Haddish I Love and Approve of you and most of all God does too. You are perfect enough for both of us right now and always."