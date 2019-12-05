Tiffany Haddish realized she's part Jewish at the age of 27 from her father's side and has decided to embrace her heritage in a major way. The 40-year-old's new Netflix special is appropriately titled Black Mitzvah and in light of her birthday that was just yesterday (December 3rd), the Night School actress threw a party of the same name and went big on the festivities.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Tiffany held a party at SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills and welcomed friends such as Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Nealon, Charlamagne Tha God, Sarah Silverman, Sinbad and more. “I didn’t know anything about Judaism for a long time,” Tiffany previously explained. “As I got into that profession as an energy producer, I started learning more and more about the Torah. I could really relate to it. And when I met my father, it really resonated with me. I was like: This is what I am. I did my 23&Me, and it said the same thing. I [thought], well, I can’t deny this. I wanna claim it.”

Tiffany's also been studying Hebrew to understand her culture even more and her whole entire Netflix stand-up is about her newfound love of her identity. Watch the trailer in full below.