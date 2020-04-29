Tiffany Haddish does not seem like the type that would embarrass easily, but even she couldn't help but feel a little humiliated after she was called out during a Zoom meeting for using the toilet while she was still on camera. Due to social distancing measures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, tons of in-person gatherings are now taking place over video chat, and Zoom seems to be the most popular platform to carry out business meetings, university classes, and other multi-person affairs. While Zoom has been a useful tool as folks adjust to these unprecedented times, there are a few worst case scenarios that certainly can occur. In fact, Tiffany Haddish recently experienced a Zoom amateur's worst nightmare, when she decided to take her phone with her to the bathroom during a virtual meeting, not realizing that everyone could see and hear what she was doing.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

The actress joined Ellen DeGeneres on her at-home talk show on Wednesday, where she was asked by the host about a different incident in which she forgot to wear a bra during a live cooking show. However, Ellen pointed out that that wasn't the only instance in which Tiffany made an embarrassing mistake on camera recently.

“Okay so, Zoom—I hadn’t really been using it at that point in time, and I thought whoever is on the front thing, whoever’s talking, that’s who we can see," Tiffany explained to Ellen. "So I was like 'I ain't going to say nothing and I’ve got to use the restroom.’ I didn’t want to leave the meeting either, so I took the phone with me, 'cause I didn't know you could scroll over and everybody can see everybody. I didn't know. So I took it with me and then I start using the bathroom and they're like 'Tiffany, you know we know you're in the restroom right now.' I was like, 'Y'all can see me?!'"

After she and Ellen share a laugh, Tiffany added, “Needless to say, I sold that show!" Besides reliving her recent humiliations, Tiffany also told Ellen about the virtual date she went on with rumoured boyfriend, Common, through the Bumble dating app. “I am single, but I’m dating," she explained. "I’ve been using Bumble. Bumble started this virtual dating thing and it has been great. I went on a virtual date with Common and it was super fun.” Patiently waiting for the day these two finally confirm their highly speculated relationship.

[Via]