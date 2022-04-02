After a lengthy romance with Common, Tiffany Haddish is back on the market. However, the comedian is shutting down rumors that she's already moved on to a new relationship with another rapper. Although it took some fans a little getting used to seeing Haddish and Common together, the pair regularly spoke about how much love they had for one another. There was a bit of discrepancy between the two about why their romance ended, but they seem to have moved on.

Recently, Haddish was spotted with a rapper named Stallionaires Pooch and of course, TMZ was quick to catch up with him. A cameraperson asked Pooch how he was able to "woo" Haddish.



Arturo Holmes / Staff / Getty Images

"It's the charm, I'm a charming dude," he said in a video. "I'm respectful. I know how to treat a woman and I'm genuine, I'm authentic." The outlet also suggested that Pooch called himself and Haddish an "item." However, TMZ apparently reached out to Haddish to comment on Stallionaire Pooch's remarks.

"Well, I don’t think one dinner counts as dating. Does it?" she reportedly said. Although the actress did previously say she's been praying for a good man, it doesn't seem like Pooch is that guy just yet. Check out his video below.

