At the end of November, it was confirmed that actors Tiffany Haddish and Common had ended their relationship after spending over a year together. During a recent interview with Jason Lee, the “Girl’s Trip” star revealed that her ex wasn’t necessarily honest about the reason for their split when speaking to the media.

“I miss him. I miss him from time to time, but that's with any relationship you might have. You miss them, but I'm fine with it. It's cool,” Haddish confessed to her friend. She continued, “He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody, maybe he's like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower,” adding that Common “will always be cool.”

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

When asked about the Resurrection hitmaker’s explanation that he had Haddish simply were spending enough time in the same city to be able to nurture their relationship, she said, “I was very disappointed. I was like, 'Oh, OK. 'Cause that's not what you told me, but OK.'" Lee pushed to find out what Common actually did say when they split, but the 42-year-old refused, saying it was between her and her past partner.

Following this news, Haddish has taken to Twitter to ask for some relationship advice. “I want a man in my life I can share my success with,” she wrote on Christmas Eve. “My joy, my body and all while I feel safe with him, and he feels the same with me. Does anyone know how to make that happen?”

The replies were filled with helpful advice for the comedian. “Girl I’m [giving] you GOLD here.. When he LOOK for love, we SEE things that don’t really exist… Then we get hurt… When we STOP looking, real love finds us. Reason: when we seem hungry, some asshole will try to feed us ANYTHING to have us, but leave us WANTING even worse!”

Haddish responded with, “facts. Well then no more looking for love. Just respect and amazing sex.”