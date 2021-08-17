Tia Mowry, best known for her role with her twin sister on Sister, Sister and BET’s The Gametook to TikTok to reveal if she would participate in possible reboots.

The wife and mom of two chose to make the big announcements on TikTok to her 3 million followers, who mostly tune in for her fun dancing and family content. Tia did a hand movement TikTok trend while answering questions she constantly hears.

To “Are you returning for The Game reboot?” Tia responded, “Nope sorry!”

It was confirmed that Tia would not be returning to the reboot of the show, as some of her other co-stars are, back in July, but cult-fans of the series seem to still have been holding out hope for a surprise return from Tia.

Those who loved the 90s series Sister, Sister will be disappointed to hear that Tia also curved that idea. There have been rumors of a reboot of the series for years, but she hit the question with the same polite “no” to her involvement in a second shot at the monumental Black sitcom.

On a TheShadeRoom repost of the video, brokenhearted fans reacted to the news one commenting, "Well damn everything a NO," with a few laughing emojis "she look good tho."

Check out the TikTok below.