T.I. United The South With Ludacris & B.o.B Assisted "On Top Of The World"

There's a case to be made that T.I. was one of the few rappers running the game during the second half of the 2000s, with many of his later singles absolutely dominating the airwaves. By the time Tip delivered his sixth studio album in Paper Trail, his status as King of the South was pretty much indisputable. And while the album boasted mainstream anthems like "Live Your Life," "Dead And Gone," and "Whatever You Like," one of the highlights came by way of "On Top Of The World."

Standing alongside B.o.B and Ludacris for the occasion, the Nard & B produced "On Top Of The World" felt like a statement of sorts, a royal parade for three of the South's beloved lyricists -- one made all the more impactful given T.I and Ludacris' previous animosity. Though the pristine, candy-painted instrumental does sound a tad dated by today's standards, there's something undeniably nostalgic that speaks to a specific era in hip-hop. Considering the project is set to be twelve years old as of tomorrow, it feels appropriate to revisit the lavish banger with fresh ears -- how does it hold up, by your standards?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

And now they witnessed all the glitz and the glamour

Catch us eatin' at Straits Atlanta with women with table manners

Ordering Singaporean lobster, celebrating coming from nothing

To winning Grammys, and rappers winning Oscars

And they say rappers shouldn't act -- nah, suckers

We see Samuel L. Jackson, like, "Wassup, motherfucker?!"