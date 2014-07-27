paper trail
- MusicWhat Is T.I.'s Best-Selling Album?Delve into T.I.'s best-selling album that shaped hip-hop with its chart-topping hits and lasting cultural impact.By Rain Adams
- NewsT.I. United The South With Ludacris & B.o.B Assisted "On Top Of The World"Twelve years ago, T.I. delivered his sixth studio album "Paper Trail," which featured the Ludacris & B.o.B-assisted anthem "On Top Of The World."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicIggy Azalea Sued By Skateboarder Injured In Snapchat N' Drive AccidentThe paper trail leads to Iggy's 2015 Jeep Wrangler.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentT.I.'s Albums, RankedThe King of the South's best and worst, ranked accordingly.By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentTop 25 Best T.I. SongsThe essential cuts from the trap pioneer.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsT.I. Explains "Paperwork" Title, Says Album Is A Continuation Of "Paper Trail"Atlanta rapper helps kicks off 93.7's Behind the Beat series.By Lloyd Jaffe