T.I. shared a selection of photos and videos on Instagram, Saturday, from his trip to Costa Rica with Tiny, earlier this month, to celebrate his wife's birthday.

"Don't nobody do this sh*t like US," T.I. captioned the post. "20yrs plus & We still UP!! All Glory be to God."

The pictures including the couple dancing, smoking, riding a jet ski, and more.



Tiny turned 46 on July 14th. T.I. celebrated the couple's 20th year spending her birthday together by sharing a heartfelt message on social media in her honor: "Happy Birthday to my wife, my lover, &my best friend @majorgirl .... We've been through the best of times and the worst of times but WE never changed.... im truly proud of you & all that you've contributed to the culture...as well as thankful for all you've contributed to all of OUR LIVES!! All my Love For All My Life!! I just love seeing you smile & kick yo Sh*t Mrs H.... 7 - 14 - 21 *Legendary Times 3 Our 20th 7-14 together and we still UP & in Love like 2001. Thank you for all you do to complete our lives. We LOVE YOU 4LIFE&DEATH."

T.I. and Tiny began dating back in 2001 and later married on July 30, 2010, in Miami, Florida.

