This year hasn't been the easiest for T.I. and Tiny Harris. After being hit with dozens of sexual assault allegations over the past several months and a tense back-and-forth with Sabrina Peterson, the couple is now taking a break from all of their legal drama to focus on themselves. Recent reports reveal that T.I. and Tiny have been settling into their new $3.27 million mansion in Atlanta, and this week, T.I. himself has hit social media to celebrate his wife's birthday, which comes roughly a month after his daughter Dejyah's 20th birthday.

The former Xscape singer turned 46 on Wednesday, and her husband didn't let the day pass without declaring his neverending love for Tiny on Instagram.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

"Happy Birthday to my wife, my lover, &my best friend @majorgirl," T.I. pens in the heartfelt birthday post. "We've been through the best of times and the worst of times but WE never changed...im truly proud of you & all that you've contributed to the culture...as well as thankful for all you've contributed to all of OUR LIVESâ¼ï¸"

"All my Love For All My Lifeâ¼ï¸I just love seeing you smile & kick yo Sh*t Mrs H," the Grand Hustle rapper continues. "Our 20th 7-14 together and we still UP & in Love like 2001ðThank you for all you do to complete our lives. We LOVE YOU 4LIFE&DEATH."

Check out T.I.'s birthday message along with a mashup of some of their cutest couple moments below.

Happy birthday, Tiny!