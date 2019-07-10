At this stage in the game, T.I has earned the right to be called a legend. There are many who still hold the King in high regard, with some even making a case for the GOAT position. After all, the man has done it all, from sales to accolades. He's seen no shortage of hardships and triumph in equal measure, and currently sits at the helm of an Atlanta-based empire. Even his music, which most recently came to light on last year's The Dime Trap, hasn't lost a step. Suffice it to say, Tip is one of hip-hop's enduring figures, and can proudly look back on a long and storied career.

Mike Windle/Getty Images

Today, the Troubleman was clearly feeling nostalgic. In honor of his iconic run, Tip took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from the Trap Muzik days, a snapshot of his raucous live show. "Aaaaaah the Memories," he writes, alongside an image of himself in action. "Performing Trap Muzik in Death Traps...That of Legends."

Interestingly enough, we most recently heard T.I. on the J.I.D. assisted "Ladies, Ladies, Ladies," which found both parties reflecting on their various experiences with the opposite sex. Given the fervor with which these women are seizing his clothing, it's no wonder Tip had ample material to draw from. It might have been something to behold, seeing a rising artist at a smaller venue, with stadiums yet to become the norm. Respect to Tip for sharing this one, and be sure to pay homage accordingly. Is T.I. deserving of a place in the GOAT conversation?