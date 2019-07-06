T.I. Motions Plans To Repurpose Atlanta City's Detention Center

New reports from CNN indicate that T.I. is well into his social activism efforts with a recent contribution involving an Atlanta City jail. T.I. will be amongst twenty-five other members to be recruited as part of a task force which has for aim to transform the aforementioned jail. The Detention Center was seeing a decline in inmates along with an increase in operating costs. The city's mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms shared the following with regards to the new plan: "This Task Force reflects strong local leadership, willing to help us progress towards a safer, and just city,” Bottoms said in a news release. “It is my hope this building will serve as an epicenter for resources, education, and training for the community. With the help of these members, I am optimistic that what is reimagined will be the future of One Atlanta."

Moreover, she has hopes to convert the detention center into a "multi-faceted use center for wellness and healing, skills-building, economic mobility, and crime prevention." Amongst the twenty-five members are also Scrapp DeLeon from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and city officials. "The final closure of this Detention Center symbolizes a new era for the city of Atlanta… Taking this critical step will both result in meaningful change for Atlanta and set a new standard for the rest of the nation," ended the City Mayor.

