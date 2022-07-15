This topic may not be taking over Hip Hop circles, but it has caused debates over the years. Rich and famous rappers are far removed from their street origins but several continue to boast about that life in their music. It speaks to where they come from and connects them to their fans, but for T.I., he made a decision that staying in the Trap lane mentally isn't for him anymore because that doesn't speak to his lifestyle. The Atlanta icon sat down with the Top Billin' with Bill Bellamy podcast and spoke about switching things up.

"I don't have a Trap music mindset," said the rapper. "You can tell that sh*t was written by a twenty-year-old."



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

"That's the thing, like, just lookin' at, you know...life is a series of adjustments," T.I. continued. "And, from the time we born to the time we die, we will adjust. Of course, I accept the fact that I have acquired a special set of skills that I no longer get to use." Bellamy got a good laugh about that one as T.I. seemingly referred to his street occupation before making it as a Rap star.

"I get it! I respect it. Now, for me to go out here and continue to force those skills on the marketplace when I know I have no real stage to present these skills on, it's counterproductive."

This sparks a debate regarding some of our favorite artists who have long been out of the street life continuing to perpetuate the idea that they are actively involved in those same behaviors. However, many artists argue that they have artistic license to be a voice to the streets, speak about who they once were, and pen lyrics that may not speak to their current circumstance, but still sells records.

Check out T.I. below and let us know if you agree or disagree.