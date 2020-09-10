A lot has happened in the world since 2004. Some of it has been bad and some of it has been great. We've seen a massive shift in hip-hop music since then. Entire eras have been relegated to the past as styles have come and gone. Some artists have survived the ever-shifting culture, including these three.

At this point, T.I., Jay-Z, and Diddy can be described as moguls, not solely focusing on music but also branching out into other areas, becoming high-ranked businessmen along the way. Total entrepreneurs in every sense of the world, Tip, Hov, and Puffy have weathered the storm to become complete legends and, today, the King of the South is celebrating his longevity alongside two of the greats.

Finding a picture of the three icons backstage from the Best of Both Worlds tour, Tip celebrated Throwback Thursday with a gem.

"Cheers to all these years," he wrote on Instagram.

While this photo centers on T.I., Diddy, and Jay-Z, Memphis Bleek and Freeway were also originally in the shot, having been cropped out. Kanye West was also backstage at this show.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

If you had the chance, would you rewind back to 2004 to relive this era? The year itself was basically a disaster (the Iraq war and more) but anything would be better than 2020...