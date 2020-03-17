Thundercat, Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B Pay Tribute To Mac Miller On "Fair Chance"

As Thundercat inches towards the release of his next studio album, It Is What It Is, the multi-instrumentalist has teamed up with Lil B and Ty Dolla $ign for his brand new single, and third offering off of the project, "Fair Chance." Produced by Sounwave, all three artists connect on this song to pay homage to their mutual friend, Mac Miller, who died in 2018.

“This song is about Mac.... When he passed it shook the ground for the artist community,” Thundercat said in a statement. “Ty’s a strong dude and when he heard the song he knew exactly what it should be. I was there when he recorded it. We talked about what it was, and he did what he felt was right to it, and I love what he did.”

It Is What It Is drops on April 3rd.

Quotable Lyrics

My emotions

Give me a sip of that potion

No my heart is not broken

But I feel like it's open

Please somebody do surgery

Tell the doctor come work with me

