Tom Brady is no longer a member of the New England Patriots and no, he hasn't retired from the game of football. It feels surreal to type those words when you consider everything he accomplished with the Patriots. Over the span of 20 years, he helped the franchise win six Super Bowls and he is by far the winningest quarterback in all of football. Now, Brady will be taking his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who will be looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time in years.

As a way to tease fans prior to the start of next season, the Buccaneers have created their very own hype video surrounding the star quarterback. In the clip, Brady is seen throwing passes in his Patriots uniform although as soon as the ball leaves his hands, it is caught for a touchdown by a Bucs receiver. This is meant to give fans an idea of what he is working with for next season.

Brady will be 43 years old next season although the team has all the confidence in the world that he will be able to compete a high level. He was given a two-year contract and is expected to want to continue playing at the end of it.

Needless to say, Brady still has a lot in the tank and fans in Tampa are expecting a lot.