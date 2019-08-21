mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

THEY. Provide A Seductive Banger With "Stop Playin'"

Noah C
August 21, 2019 11:16
618 Views
30
2
CoverCover

Stop Playin'
THEY.

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The versatile duo opting for their R&B roots.


THEY. are continuing the rollout of their 2019 takeover with their second release this month - the last one being the Dillon Francis-produced "Til I Die". On their Fireside EP last year, the duo, consisting of Dante Jones and Drew Love, showed that they aren't confined to a single sound or genre. THEY. is proving that once again on "Stop Playin'", returning to their R&B chops after the Rock-inspired "Til I Die". 

"Stop Playin'" even shows THEY.'s ability to pull you in different directions within a single song. As Drew Love commented on the song's release, "My favorite records were always the ones you could bump in the bedroom and in the whip. A lot of pent up sexual energy went into this record, let’s just say that.” The pitched-down, ghostly vocals give the song a sensual feel, while the aggressivity of the slapping drums cut through the sultriness. 

We're ready for THEY. to keep steadily dropping music that can soundtrack a whole range of moods and settings. According to Dante Jones, THEY. are too. “We’re kicking off a new era with this one. We been in the studio putting the finishing our next project for a while now and it’s finally ready to go," he said. 

Quotable Lyrics

Don't make me chase that
Imma beat them breaks back
Can you take that?
I let you taste that

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  2
  618
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
THEY. Fireside EP stop playin' Dillon Francis
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS THEY. Provide A Seductive Banger With "Stop Playin'"
30
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject