THEY. Provide A Seductive Banger With "Stop Playin'"

THEY. are continuing the rollout of their 2019 takeover with their second release this month - the last one being the Dillon Francis-produced "Til I Die". On their Fireside EP last year, the duo, consisting of Dante Jones and Drew Love, showed that they aren't confined to a single sound or genre. THEY. is proving that once again on "Stop Playin'", returning to their R&B chops after the Rock-inspired "Til I Die".

"Stop Playin'" even shows THEY.'s ability to pull you in different directions within a single song. As Drew Love commented on the song's release, "My favorite records were always the ones you could bump in the bedroom and in the whip. A lot of pent up sexual energy went into this record, let’s just say that.” The pitched-down, ghostly vocals give the song a sensual feel, while the aggressivity of the slapping drums cut through the sultriness.

We're ready for THEY. to keep steadily dropping music that can soundtrack a whole range of moods and settings. According to Dante Jones, THEY. are too. “We’re kicking off a new era with this one. We been in the studio putting the finishing our next project for a while now and it’s finally ready to go," he said.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't make me chase that

Imma beat them breaks back

Can you take that?

I let you taste that