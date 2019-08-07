THEY. Switches It Up On Dillon Francis-Assisted "Til I Die"

After releasing their feature-heavy Fireside project last year, THEY. is back with another collaboration. This time around, the big name feature is electronic producer, Dillon Francis, best known for his 2014 summer anthem, "Get Low." While Francis popularized moombahton, a fusion between house and reggaeton, "Til I Die" shows him experimenting with arena rock and trap. Fuzzy drop tuned guitar riffs and whirling sirens abound while THEY.'s Dante Jones and Drew Love chant a sing-alongable chorus. When you enlist an electronic producer for a rap song, you're most probably going for that grandiose sound that's gonna make people bang their heads and jump around. THEY. and Dillon Francis successfully cooked up a track that has that level of energy. It's not hard to imagine a crowd moshing and yelling the chorus as THEY. rock out on stage.

Quotable Lyrics

Imma pour out one for the set

Boy, til there's nothing left

Gonna run to the bread til we all get them baguettes

Hear them footsteps coming cause we coming for the check