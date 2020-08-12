THEY. Claims What's Theirs On New R&B Banger "All Mine"

From Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion crashing Pornhub with "WAP" and its accompanying viral-yet-vulgar video to The City Girls having a little "Pussy Talk" with Doja Cat, it seems like everyone in the music industry is obsessed with chatting about the clitoris. For R&B duo THEY., it proved to be a perfect topic for their new sultry single titled "All Mine."



Image: Robin Marchant/Getty Images for TuneIn

If you haven't figured it out already, "All Mine" is in fact about Dante and Andrew making a claim on their respective ladies' lower parts, even if she ends up with another dude in the long run. While explicit in terms of the lyrics, the instrumental and vibe overall is way more sensual and makes for a proper midnight tune to get you in the mood for bedroom activities. The song will appear on the group's upcoming project The Amanda Tape, which also features their recent Tinashe collab "Play Fight."

Listen to "All Mine" by THEY. right now, and check for The Amanda Tape to arrive later this year.

Quotable Lyrics:

That p*ssy will always be mine

Even if I'm on the side

Them n****s are wastin' their time

You can't deny what you know

No matter how far you go

You got the keys to my door

Only my bed feels like home

That p*ssy will always be mine