Tinashe & THEY. Evoke 2000s R&B Nostalgia On "Play Fight"

After remixing Tinashe's "Hopscotch" a few weeks ago, THEY. have linked up with the singer once more to make some magic together, this time in the form of the throwback R&B jam, "Play Fight," off the duo's forthcoming project, The Amanda Tape. THEY. have been at it for a solid two or so years now, and as they prepare to deliver their next body of work later this year, they're building the hype by dropping some of the tape's lead singles. First, the R&B duo came through with "Count Me In" back in June. Now, they've returned with the second single off The Amanda Tape, the Tinashe-featured "Play Fight," particularly reminiscent of the late 90s/early 2000s R&B hits that has had a clear impact on THEY.'s sound throughout their career.

"We're always trying to channel the energy of the songs I grew up with into something fresh and new," THEY. told The FADER. "This one definitely draws from a lot of the feel-good summer records from the early 00’s."

"We love songs that have both the male and female perspective, like Ja Rule and Ashanti, or Nelly and Kelly Rowland," they continued. "We’ve been fans of Tinashe for a minute and once she sent her verse back over to us we knew we had something special." Check out "Play Fight" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Screamin’ off my head

Like every other night

You do that shit on purpose

Baby I know why