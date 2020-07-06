City Girls Drop Sexy "P*ssy Talk" Video With Doja Cat

City Girls call on Doja Cat for the release of their new music video for "P*ssy Talk."

One of the biggest music acts in the world, and almost certainly the most popular girl group in hip-hop, the City Girls have officially returned with their new music video for album stand-out "Pussy Talk" with Doja Cat.

The Southside-produced track is exactly what you have come to expect from the trash-talking duo from Miami, featuring braggadocios bars about themselves and providing proof as to why the City Girls are the most touted female rap duo right now. The video is filmed in an office, a space which many of us do not miss, as Yung Miami, JT, and Doja Cat deliver their verses and show off their hot moves and outfits.

This comes right after the first episode of the City Girls' five-part docu-series, Yung Miami's Secret, premiered last week. Their new album, City On Lock, was leaked on the same day of its release, prompting them to hustle and drop it on streaming services as quickly as they possibly could. They weren't phased though.

The group said: "We Love Yal SOOOO MUCH! Yal really have made this the best experience regardless of the circumstances. It’s summer and the CITY ON LOCK."

Are you rocking with the new music video?