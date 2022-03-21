Theophilus London, one of Kanye West's closest friends and collaborators over the years, seems to be fighting the music legend's battles for him. On Monday (March 21), the artist shared a photo of comedian D.L. Hughley, who Ye has been fighting online for the last few weeks, telling his followers that he pulled up on the actor and demanded an apology on Ye's behalf.

Sharing a photo of D.L. Hughley, Theophilus London wrote, "Lmao. I told him to apologize on camera for doing that dumb Vlad interview and his people called security."

"I'm a good boy and peace maker tho. Just came to ball on some fish," continued Theo. He went on to troll the comedian, whom he seemingly spotted at Nobu, captioning his picture, "Kings of who?"



Alo Ceballos/Getty Images



Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Hughley has yet to share his side of the story but thus far, he has not issued a public apology to Ye.

Previously, the comedian commented on Ye's treatment of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on social media, which resulted in the artist getting frustrated with Hughley, calling him out in a separate post. The comedian has since said that Ye allegedly leaked his address to people and has been receiving threats for weeks.

What do you think about Theophilus London pulling up on D.L. Hughley to ask for an apology on Ye's behalf?



