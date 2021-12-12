The WRLDFMS Tony Williams & Chandler Moore Share Emotional New Song, “Anymore”

For his final release of the year, The WRLDFMS Tony Williams has shared, “Anymore,” a soulful collaboration with Chandler Moore that fully demonstrates the recording artist’s far-reaching vocal abilities.

“Laced with upright piano, horns, and plenty of vocal acrobatics, ‘Anymore’ is a soulful slow jam about pain, emotional baggage, and helping hands,” a press release explains of the nearly 4-minute long single. “Guest artist Chandler Moore (of Maverick City Music) gets a piece of the action too, resulting in a tag-teamed duet that blends melancholy R&B with the uplift of gospel and fluid freedom of jazz.”

In the first half of 2021, Williams appeared on KING & COUNTRY’s #1 song, “Amen (Reborn)” as well as Kanye West’s GRAMMY-nominated DONDA. From the sounds of things, the past 12 months have been full of W’s for the recording artist, with more big things to come in 2022.

What are your thoughts on “Anymore”? Leave a comment below and tell us how you feel about the soulful song.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know that I'm broken when you're hurting inside

How can you go when you know that I'm trying?

But how can you cope when you know that I'm lying?

You don't have to cry-y-y-y-y

Oh, anymore, no, no