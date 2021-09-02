The Weeknd Shares Alternate Music Video For "Can't Feel My Face"

The Weeknd randomly treats fans with an alternate music video for his octuple platinum single "Can't Feel My Face."

Since the early 2010s, The Weeknd has remained one of the music industry's most prolific hitmakers, and a quick look at all of his RIAA certifications will prove it. Throughout his career, the Canadian artist has churned out multi-platinum hits such as "The Hills," "Blinding Lights," "Starboy," and "Earned It," and on a random Thursday, Abel has now decided to treat his fans with a welcomed dose of "nosetalgia."

Six years after its release, The Weeknd has shared the alternate music video for his eight-time platinum single "Can't Feel My Face," which was housed on his 2015 album Beauty Behind The Madness. The original one arrived in the summer of 2015, and like his recent visual for "Save Your Tears," the "Can't Feel My Face" video offered an abstract take on the song's subject matter.

The newly revealed alternate version is by far a less expensive-looking video, and it leans heavily into a straightforward interpretation of the song. However, rather than portraying rampant drug use, The Weeknd's alternate "Can't Feel My Face" video depicts a strained and toxic relationship between him and a white woman, which alludes to the slang terminology for cocaine.

Scroll back up to the top to check out the new alternative version of the "Can't Feel My Face" music video, and let us know in the comments which version you prefer.