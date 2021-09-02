mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Weeknd Shares Alternate Music Video For "Can't Feel My Face"

Joshua Robinson
September 02, 2021 17:00
39 Views
00
0

The Weeknd randomly treats fans with an alternate music video for his octuple platinum single "Can't Feel My Face."

Since the early 2010s, The Weeknd has remained one of the music industry's most prolific hitmakers, and a quick look at all of his RIAA certifications will prove it. Throughout his career, the Canadian artist has churned out multi-platinum hits such as "The Hills," "Blinding Lights," "Starboy," and "Earned It," and on a random Thursday, Abel has now decided to treat his fans with a welcomed dose of "nosetalgia."

Six years after its release, The Weeknd has shared the alternate music video for his eight-time platinum single "Can't Feel My Face," which was housed on his 2015 album Beauty Behind The MadnessThe original one arrived in the summer of 2015, and like his recent visual for "Save Your Tears," the "Can't Feel My Face" video offered an abstract take on the song's subject matter.

The newly revealed alternate version is by far a less expensive-looking video, and it leans heavily into a straightforward interpretation of the song. However, rather than portraying rampant drug use, The Weeknd's alternate "Can't Feel My Face" video depicts a strained and toxic relationship between him and a white woman, which alludes to the slang terminology for cocaine.

Scroll back up to the top to check out the new alternative version of the "Can't Feel My Face" music video, and let us know in the comments which version you prefer.

The Weeknd Music Videos News i can't feel my face beauty behind the madness
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS The Weeknd Shares Alternate Music Video For "Can't Feel My Face"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject