The Weeknd put on one hell of a show at the Super Bowl earlier this year, and the world will get a chance to go behind the scenes with an all-new documentary about the performance, which premieres later this month. Ahead of the debut of Showtime's latest music documentary, a new trailer has been released for The Show, which goes backstage to show fans the planning that went into such a show-stopping performance.

The new trailer for The Show gives us the first look into what we can expect from The Weeknd's upcoming doc. It includes performance footage, as well as everything that went into the Halftime Show, including rehearsals with dancers, Zoom calls to get everything right, and commentary from people who were involved with the production.



"We get a window into the process of a diverse team of executives and creatives working at the highest level, in front of and behind the camera," said director Nadia Hallgren. "It’s fun to see these masters at work while they also uplift others. I hope this can inspire people to pursue big dreams."

In addition to The Show, The Weeknd has also announced a few other television-related ventures, and he's also teasing his next full-length studio album. A few weeks ago, the Toronto native kicked off his next era with the release of "Take My Breath."



Watch the new trailer for The Show below. The documentary will air on Showtime on September 24.