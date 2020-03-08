Just ahead of the arrival of his fourth studio album, The Weeknd has made his third appearance on Saturday Night Live since 2014 to deliver on a live rendition of his "Blinding Lights" selection. The cut, which touched down around the same time as Weeknd's "Heartless" has gone on to be the official theme song for Wrestlemania while leading the campaign toward The Weeknd's official return. Speaking with CR Men, The Weeknd broke down the significance of songs like "Heartless" as he ushers in the next phase.

"It felt fitting for me to put it out. I play a character in the video who becomes compromised and then overcompensates with all the sins that Vegas provides. It's a great introduction to the next chapter of my life."

Hosted by No Time To Die star Daniel Craig, this week's episode also featured a notable appearance from Senator Elizabeth Warren as the former presidential candidate when face-to-face with her SNL version via actress Kate Mckinnon.

“You know, I’m doing just fine,” Warren said. “My friends and family have been so supportive. They’ve been calling nonstop, asking: ‘Are you OK? What do you need? Were you electable?’ That kind of thing.”

Doubling down, Warren even appeared in a clip in which she and McKinnon took part in the viral "#FlipTheSwitch" challenge, featuring Drake's "Nonstop" track.