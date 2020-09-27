The Weeknd recently performed for the first ever TIME100 TV performance show, celebrating the huge cover feature he just scored.

Backed by his touring band, he delivers a stunning rendition of the After Hours cut "In Your Eyes" with a special guest.

Kenny G, the legendary saxophonist who delivered the unexpected but welcome solo alongside the reunited Clipse on Kanye West's "Jesus is King," showed up with another wavy solo.

The Weeknd looked more than happy to play second fiddle to Kenny G, grinning from ear to ear as Kenny did his thing on the soprano sax.

It's been a good week for the Toronto singer. He recently brought his cult hit "King of the Fall" to streaming services, scored the Time 100 cover, and broke a new Billboard record.

His latest album After Hours, which is more or less directly responsible for the Time 100 feature, gave him the sort of impact he set out to achieve.

“It might not be my best album,” he told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “But to me, it’s definitely my most perfect album."

Check out The Weeknd's performance of "In Your Eyes" with Kenny G below. Do you think we'll be seeing Kenny G in the culture more often from now on?