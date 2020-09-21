The Weeknd is a groundbreaking artist, but you all knew that already. The Toronto native has enjoyed the tremendous success of his new album After Hours, which has boosted him to a whole new level of superstardom.

"Blinding Lights" is one of the songs that the artist released prior to the album's release and, ever since then, it's been a mainstay on the Billboard Hot 100. And, we're not just talking about the chart in general. It's been near the top, and at #1 periodically, for much of this year.

This week, the song clocked in at #5, which has given it a brand new solo record, passing Ed Sheeran's "Shape Of You" to become the song that has remained in the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 for the largest number of weeks in history.

Passing Ed, The Weeknd spends his twenty-eighth week in the Top 5, which was announced today as well as the rest of the Top 10.

Elsewhere on this week's update, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion remain at #1 with "WAP", spending their fourth week at the top. BTS, Drake and Lil Durk, and DaBaby and Roddy Ricch stay strong in the Top 5 with their own chart-hogging hits.

Just outside of the Top 5 is "Mood" by 24kGoldn and iann dior, which continues to be a huge success for both artists.

Congratulations to The Weeknd for breaking such a prolific record, and to everyone else in the Top 10.